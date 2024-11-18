November 18, 2024

Mercer Capital, a national business valuation and financial advisory firm, has acquired Business Valuation Analysts LLC, a provider of valuation services to privately held businesses in the areas of federal estate, gift, income tax and corporate transactional matters, according to a news release.

Winter Park, Fla.-based Business Valuation Analysts, which is led by Timothy K. Bronza, has been providing valuation services since 2007 and “has earned the respect of premier law and accounting firms, as well as financial professionals nationwide," the release said. Bonza joins Mercer Capital as managing director, according to the company’s website.

Bronza said the acquisition will broaden his firm's reach. “Mercer Capital has a deep bench of seasoned professionals with a proven track record as one of the most respected business valuation firms in the nation. Given Mercer Capital’s technical and project management expertise, we are now able to handle a larger array and volume of projects of all sizes, no matter the complexity,” he said in a prepared statement. “Our clients can be confident that they will continue to receive the same level of high-quality work and attention.”

As one of the largest independent business valuation and transaction advisory firms in the nation, the employee-owned Mercer Capital “has completed tens of thousands of valuations since its founding in 1982,” the release said.

“We have known and respected Tim and his team for more than a generation, and are excited to welcome them to Mercer Capital,” Mercer Capital CEO Matt Crow said. “They bring decades of estate, gift, and income tax valuation experience and expertise to Mercer Capital. Their broad reach in the Florida market and reputation for excellence made this a perfect match.”

Memphis, Tenn.-based Mercer Capital's valuation services’ offerings include corporate valuation, federal gift, estate, and income tax valuation, buy-sell agreement valuation, financial reporting valuation, ESOP and ERISA valuation services, and litigation support services. The company also provides investment banking services to a range of public and private companies and financial institutions, the release said.