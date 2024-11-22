November 22, 2024

The majority of baby boomers are staying right where they are and report they never plan to sell their homes, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a real estate technology company that matches home sellers and buyers with agents.

Roughly 61% of boomers currently own homes, and among this group, more than half (54%) never plan to sell, the company found. Just 15% expect to sell in the next five years. That means they’ll likely be of little help in easing the shortage of homes at a time inventory is substantially below pre-pandemic levels.

While some parts of the U.S., particularly in Southwest Florida, have seen a building boomlet, the U.S. housing market overall is shy 4.5 million housing units, according to Zillow Research. The shortage of real estate listings coupled with stubbornly high interest rates has locked boomers and others in a housing vise.

“If boomers aren’t going to sell their homes, it’s likely to keep the real estate market frozen,” said Nick Pisano, a data researcher at Clever Real Estate. “If they don’t move, younger generations can’t buy their homes.”

Of the 15% of boomers who do plan to sell, 39% say they want to downsize, the company found.

“That’s a grim statistic,” Pisano said in an interview, “since they’ll be competing head to head with younger generations. They’re essentially going from their home to taking another starter home off the market that a young buyer wants to buy.”

The other 60% of boomers who are in the market report they aren’t interested in downsizing.

That presents its own set of challenges for younger generations, Pisano said. Boomers selling their home to buy another one “will be a wash in terms of expectations that any new inventory is coming on the market. In addition, relatively few boomers said they plan to live with family or enter a retirement home, one of the few ways that we could free up more homes. It’s just not in their plans,” he added.

Is there a silver lining to this likely fight over limited inventory? Only that boomers may be overestimating their life expectancy.

“The oldest boomers are getting close to age 80,” Pisano said, which means even if only 15% plan to sell their houses, the number of empty houses could rise in any case. “You never know who may pass away. People are optimistic about their futures and most people don’t contemplate their own mortality.”

Higher Mortgages Freezing Real Estate

Another thing freezing the real estate markets is mortgage rates, which have stayed persistently higher despite two Federal Reserve rate cuts totaling 75 basis points since September. The national average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit 7% Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. Unless selling boomers plan to pay cash for their new home purchase, a higher mortgage rate will make them further reticent to sell, Pisano said.

“We’ve found that more boomers have paid off homes than any other group, so they’re particularly sensitive to interest rates and the price of homes, especially if they have to take out a mortgage to cover some percent of their new purchase,” he added.

Despite current conditions, more than three-quarters of boomer homeowners (76%) believe homeownership is the primary reason they’re financially secure.

At the same time, nearly two-thirds of boomers who own homes (65%) expect to see a profit of more than $100,000 when selling their home, while 40% expect to clear $200,000 or more, Clever Real Estate found.

In contrast, nearly half of Gen Z homeowners (47%) said homeownership has not helped their finances.

“Generally speaking, we’ve found that a lot of younger generations don’t seem to prize homeownership as much as boomers have. Our research suggests that their interest is drifting away because it feels impossible to achieve,” Pisano said.

Today’s typical home, which clocks in at around $420,400, according to Zillow, costs 6.3 times the median household income, when that figure was just 3.5 times in the mid-1980s when boomers were buying their first homes.

That’s a stretch for 61% of Gen Z non-homeowners, who report that they have under $10,000 saved, which is only enough for a 20% down payment on a $50,000 home—something nearly impossible to find today. In contrast, a third of boomers (34%) bought their first home for $50,000 or less, Clever Real Estate found.