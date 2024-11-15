November 15, 2024

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has sued one of its former advisors, alleging he left for Raymond James with confidential information that he is now using to poach the clients of a former colleague.

While at Morgan Stanley, Nicholas Takahashi and his team produced $9 million in revenue for his Las Vegas office, according to the complaint filed against him yesterday in the U.S. District Court in Nevada.

There, his team managed as much as $1.6 billion for clients with typical net worths of between $1.5 million and $7 million, according to Forbes.

The lawsuit is asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Takahashi, alleging confidentiality and non-solicitation obligations prevent him from pursuing his former Morgan Stanley clients and those of advisor Steve Kleinertz, with whom he worked while at the investment bank.

The restraining order would be in place pending a Finra abritration proceeding on the matter, according to the lawsuit.

Kleinertz, based in Irvine, Calif., also manages some $1.6 billion in assets, with clients who were typically worth between $500,000 and $10 million, according to Forbes.

A call to Takahashi was rerouted to a compliance voicemail at Raymond James, and a request for comment on the lawsuit was not immediately returned.

Takahashi and Kleinertz had a reciprocal "joint production arrangement" designating the other as successor should either retire or die unexpectedly, according to the lawsuit. However, the complaint said, neither advisor had taken any steps to become acquainted with the other’s clients prior to Takahashi’s departure.

Should the District Court grant the request, it would expedite a hearing for a permanent injunction before Finra to happen within 15 days, the complaint said. Typically, arbitration requests can take 12 to 18 months to be heard.

Takahashi first joined Morgan Stanley in February 2013 and signed an employment agreement that would keep confidential client names, addresses, telephone numbers and account information, the complaint said. In addition, he agreed not to solicit clients for one year in the event that he left the firm, the complaint said.

On May 8, Takahashi left Morgan Stanley and joined Raymond James, naming his new office Takahashi Retirement Group of Raymond James, also in Las Vegas, according to the lawsuit.

At the same time, five other dually registered Morgan Stanley advisors who had supported Takahashi’s Las Vegas efforts from the same Irvine, Calif., office where Kleinertz worked, left the to set up a Takahashi Retirement Group office in Newport Beach, Calif. Those included James Zapotocky, Stephen Ellingsen, Joshua Yocam, Luka Vasiljevic, and Michael Ortega, according to the firm’s website.

A sixth defecting advisor, Sean Tsaconas, was the only one named besides Takahashi in Morgan Stanley’s complaint, and he had worked out of the firm’s Brea, Calif., office.

In its complaint, Morgan Stanley said that in early September it learned that Takahashi and/or members of his team, including Tsaconas, had been soliciting the clients of Kleinertz, who represented “hundreds of millions of dollars in client assets under Morgan Stanley management and well over $1 million in annual gross revenue to Morgan Stanley.”

Kleinertz is still an advisor with the firm, servicing these clients, the complaint said.

The firm said in its complaint that it encourages the types of joint production arrangements entered into by Takahashi and Kleinertz as a means of succession for expected or unexpected life events. Should one of them leave the firm, his clients would move to the remaining advisor and he or his estate would receive a revenue share for a period of time, the company said.

“However, as of the date of [Takahashi’s] departure from Morgan Stanley, no client connectivity or joint servicing had been established between their individual books of business,” the complaint said. “Each independently managed their respective clients without any crossover or integration of services.

“Thus, it is inconceivable that [Takahashi] and the Takahashi team members would have knowledge of the clients serviced by Mr. Kleinertz and their highly sensitive information without having accessed confidential client lists and records that were not related to their job responsibilities for Morgan Stanley, and unlawfully have taken such information to their new firm,” the complaint said.

Tsaconas has been contacting Kleinertz’s clients, and those clients reported to the firm that Tsaconas knew details of their accounts, such as the amounts invested, fee structure, and their liquid and total net worth, according to the lawsuit.

"While soliciting Morgan Stanley clients to move their business to [Takahashi] at his new firm, Tsaconas has been making statements, to the effect that ‘[t]he person responsible for managing your portfolio [Mr. Kleinertz] is no longer at Morgan Stanley and it is no longer being actively managed. If you want to continue to have the performance you need to move your accounts over to Raymond James so we can continue to manage for you,’” the complaint said.

Morgan Stanley on September 12 said it asked Takahashi and his team to execute declarations under oath that they did not retain any client information. In response, on October 25, Takahashi and his team claimed they did have personal interactions with Kleinertz’s clients and refused to swear to the signed declaration, the complaint said.

In another unrelated incident earlier this year, on June 11, Wells Fargo Advisors was ordered to pay Takahashi nearly $500,000 for violating California laws by continuing to use his name on a firm website long after he went to Morgan Stanley, according to AdvisorHub. Takahashi had worked for Wells Fargo from 2008 to 2013.