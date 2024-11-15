While various proven approaches enable wealth managers to move upmarket, only some are widely implemented. One approach that gets much attention and will lead to moving upmarket is helping the wealthy make smart, tax-wise charitable gifts. The complication is that there are very effective and less effective ways for wealth managers to incorporate charitable planning, and most wealth managers opt for less effective approaches.

Many Of The Wealthy Are Charitable

Based on a meta-analysis of 361 wealthy individuals and families with $10 million or more in investable assets, most wealthy individuals and families are committed to supporting charitable causes (Exhibit 2). Three-quarters identify themselves as charitable. For more research findings, see Why Wealth Managers Miss Philanthropic Opportunities.

Meanwhile, many wealth managers are ineffectual in helping philanthropic wealthy individuals and families make tax-advantaged charitable gifts (Exhibit 3). One of the biggest problems is wealth managers trying to sell their services or products. Pitching financial products such as charitable trusts does indeed get business, now and again. However, such an approach is often a terrible way of growing a wealth management practice with the wealthy and usually inhibits moving upmarket.

According to Lan Shaw, founder and principal of Vision Private Wealth, “Being knowledgeable and proficient with tax-advantaged charitable gifts is a requirement but doesn’t translate into helping very wealthy clients make tax-advantaged charitable gifts. High-quality charitable planning is much more. A deep understanding of a wealthy client’s financial situation, philanthropic personality, and specific charitable aims is essential for advisors wanting to move upmarket. Therefore, being good at discovery and connecting insights about the client to their goals is essential.”

Wealth managers can customize their discussions to learn about and empower philanthropic wealthy individuals and families to achieve their charitable goals by holistically understating them. The product-focused orientation of many wealth managers is tremendously inferior to this approach and will rarely lead to working with wealthier clients. Furthermore, wealth managers need to connect with wealthy individuals and families before they can show them how to best accomplish their charitable aims tax-effectively.

Connecting With Charitable Wealthy Individuals And Families

Referrals are the most powerful way to reach new clients, significantly wealthier individuals and families. Referrals from current clients and other professionals are the answers.

“During Discovery with our wealthy clients, we regularly identify other prospective clients, many of whom are indeed more affluent,” says Shaw. “Sometimes, these prospective clients have the same philanthropic personalities or are involved in supporting the same causes, which makes it easy for our clients to introduce us. Other times, it’s about our ability to show them the different people they know who can benefit from our charitable planning expertise. This process enables us to help our wealthy clients introduce us to wealthier philanthropic individuals and families.”

Referrals from current clients can lead to moving upmarket, but outside of this area, it usually does not. One of the best ways to connect with wealthier individuals and families is to get referrals from other professionals.

According to Homer Smith, founder of Konvergent Wealth Partners and co-author of Optimizing the Financial Lives of Clients: Harness the Power of an Accounting Firm’s Elite Wealth Management Practice, “Critical to moving upmarket and working with ultra-high-net-worth clients, is connecting with them and the most effective way to do this is by being introduced by professionals they trust such as their accountants and attorneys. Using the Everyone Wins Process, we identify the best professionals to work with, creating a steady stream of new ultra-high-net-worth clients. As part of this effort, how we approach discussing charitable planning is very effective in helping other professionals identify opportunities for our expertise. What’s important to realize is that these conversations are not about the mechanics of charitable gifts like donor-advised funds, private foundations, or charitable trusts. They’re also not about charitable planning strategies.”

Implications

If you want to move upmarket and work with wealthier clients, one decisive way is to incorporate charitable planning into your wealth management practice. Operationally, this means having the requisite technical expertise and infrastructure. Charitable planning is a subcategory of wealth planning, and knowing how it interrelates with other forms of wealth planning, such as estate and income tax planning, is necessary. Also, knowing the various ways to make tax-advantaged charitable gifts is crucial.

Being able to implement well is also necessary, requiring the appropriate infrastructure. This is the least problematic consideration. From WealthTech companies to broker/dealers and other platforms, the infrastructure is readily available.

Working with and connecting with wealthy philanthropic individuals and families are the biggest stumbling blocks you'll likely face in providing charitable planning, especially if you want to move upmarket. Not focusing on the technical aspects of charitable planning, including the mechanics of tax-advantage giving, is wise. Instead, you must concentrate on understanding and communicating with the wealthy to get superior results for the wealthy.

The other big stumbling block is connecting with wealthier philanthropic individuals and families. Working with these people and thinking expansively leads to more client referrals, as a percentage of them will be substantially wealthier than your current clients. Building strategic relationships with other professionals, such as accountants and attorneys, will lead to a steady stream of wealthy philanthropic individuals and families.

With a solid understanding of the technical aspects of charitable planning and proficiency with processes such as Everyone Wins, you can dramatically move upmarket, creating a much more significant wealth management practice.

Jerry D. Prince is the director of Integrated Academy, part of Integrated Partners, a leading financial advisor firm. Russ Alan Prince is a strategist for family offices and the ultra-wealthy. He has co-authored 70 books in the field, including Making Smart Decisions: How Ultra-Wealthy Families Get Superior Wealth Planning Results.