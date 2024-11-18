November 18, 2024

Proposed legislation to create a national retirement plan could decrease wealth at retirement by as much as 20%, especially for millennials and Gen Z,, according to new research from Morningstar.

The legislation, the Retirement Savings for Americans, is designed to make a national retirement savings plan available to all Americans and would automatically enroll full and part-time workers (including gig workers) without access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, in the national account at a 3% savings rate.

Participants can change their savings rate and opt out at any time.

The new national plan would also create a federal match tax credit for low- and moderate-income workers consisting of a 1% non-elective contribution and a match of 100% up to 3% and 50% up to 5%, which would be deposited directly into the retirement account.

The federal match begins to phase out at median income, calculated with data from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey, according to the Retirement Savings Act of America (RSAA).

While the national retirement plan would provide access to various low-cost investment options, including index and target date funds, it would likely worsen retirement outcomes for the majority of workers, Morningstar researchers Spencer Look and Jack VanDerhei said in the new report.

“We find that the RSAA would likely lead to worse retirement outcomes for the majority of working Americans,” said Look and VanDerhei in the report.

Retirement wealth “could decrease by as much as 20% for Gen Z workers and 12% for millennial workers. This occurs because the RSAA would likely crowd out the private retirement plan market to some extent by subsidizing contributions for lower-income workers,” the researchers said.

In addition, “net contribution rates are typically lower under the RSAA, as contribution rates in defined-contribution, or DC, plans—even for lower-income workers—are often much higher than the 3% default,” they added.

The RSAA could also reduce IRA contributions, as workers may view the federal plan as equivalent to an employer-sponsored plan, according to the research.

Gig workers and independent contractors who could make much higher contributions to a SEP-IRA than the 3% base contribution rate the plan establishes could also see a sharp decrease in outcomes, the report said.

The RSAA would boost retirement outcomes for workers not covered by an employer sponsored-plan, but the benefit would be offset by larger decreases for employees who opt into the national plan instead of using their richer employer-provided plans, Look and VanDerhei said.

For workers with 10 or more years of future participation in a DC plan, the national retirement plan “would result in significantly worse outcomes, particularly for those with 20-plus years of future participation,” they added.

Proponents of the bill, which was introduced by Rep. Smucker Lloyed, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania, argue that the proposal could improve retirement outcomes for Americans, especially moderate- and lower-income workers who have no access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan.

Supporters also contend that the federal match tax credit would act an important feature for incentivizing participation in the program.

The Morningstar report said that one of the criticisms of the bill is that it “would undermine the nation's private retirement system, as employers would be less likely to sponsor a retirement plan if the federal government provides a plan and covers the costs."

The federal match tax credit in particular is likely to be “a strong incentive for employers to terminate their plan, potentially crowding out private retirement plans altogether,” Morningstar said.

Critics also point to the tremendous cost of the bill, estimated to cost $40 billion per year according to the bill’s fact sheet, as a negative, Look and VanDerhei said.