June 1, 2024

While private equity can help an investor’s portfolio, many investors don’t know where to start with the asset class. They often have a limited understanding of how it works, or they’re unaware or have limited access to the different types of funds.

One attractive option they might not be aware of is secondaries. Secondary funds, or funds that acquire pre-existing investments of private equity portfolios, can play an attractive role in a portfolio given some of their unique characteristics. Both primary and secondary private equity funds have a role in the alternative investment universe—and yet they have different qualities in terms of diversification, the time line for capital returns and attractive entry points, or discounts.

For instance, because these funds are operating in a secondary market, they can often buy assets at a discount to their net asset value. They are also generally well diversified and offer a faster return of capital in a space known for its long lockup periods. These can be alluring qualities to people new to the private equity space.

The secondaries market has grown and matured in recent years—and come to play an important role in the way private equity markets function overall. Every year for the past three years, there has been more than $100 billion in secondary transaction volumes—a record. And all signs point to more activity ahead. According to Jefferies in its 2024 global secondary market review, the amount of dedicated capital raised by secondary fund managers to invest in secondary markets has doubled over the last six years to over $250 billion in 2023, which is more than two times the transaction volume, meaning there’s a big overhang of capital and much dry powder for these investors. The size and activity in the secondaries market is leading many major asset managers to expand their business in the area.

Diversification

Secondary funds are generally more diversified than primary private equity funds (such as growth equity or buyout funds) because they are taking over existing investments from multiple funds. That allows them to offer a number of different managers, industries, geographies, strategies and vintage years. The advantage is that they give investors private equity exposure with less risk than an investment in a single primary private equity fund.

The ‘J Curve’

Secondaries also help investors with another important problem facing primary PE fund investors—the long time they have to wait to have their capital returned. Capital in the primary markets can take three to five years to source and complete deals, which means it can take several years before investors start receiving distributions. Secondary funds, on the other hand, invest faster and in underlying funds that are generally in their fifth year of life, which allows faster capital deployment and return.

This difference in timing helps lessen what observers refer to as the “J curve effect,” or when primary funds typically have negative returns in the first few years. Since primary fund investors have to pay management fees and other investment costs from the outset, they start to see positive returns—ones big enough to meaningfully outweigh fees and expenses—only as the underlying investments mature over the longer arc of their lives. Secondaries, with their shorter time frames, help investors avoid that problem.

Discounted Access To Private Equity Funds

Investors in secondaries can also enjoy discounts on the net asset values in these funds, something that likely offers them a margin of comfort. Primary fund investors who want to exit funds or individual investments early might need to do so only by taking a cut in price—which works to the advantage of secondary buyers or fund managers buying the assets at a discount. The latter can get a boost from the markup of discounted purchases, which can boost their overall return.

Though the pricing on these assets varies and the discounts may not always be there, the trend line has been in investors’ favor. Since 2017, sellers have sold assets at an average of 88% of their net asset value, according to the 2024 Jefferies report. Even when markets are robust with healthy deal activity, discounts are common. In 2021, for example, Jefferies says the average secondary market pricing was 92% of NAV.

Other Considerations

Some secondary funds focus on acquiring assets at later stages of their maturity, which means they miss the initial value creation enjoyed by the primary private equity investor. Other funds may get involved earlier in an investment’s life cycle to gain exposure to more growth uplift. But both approaches can enjoy the value creation uplift—even if it’s captured at different stages.

Investors evaluating secondary funds should remember that deal sourcing is important and that managers with a broad platform (including primaries or co-investment platforms) can often benefit. As with any private equity investment, manager selection is critical to realize the benefits of these strategies.

For investors ready to access private equity, secondary funds can be an appealing pathway. Both primary and secondary funds have a role in the private equity universe, and investors who recognize the unique attributes of both can establish baseline risk/return expectations to better incorporate private equity exposure within a portfolio.

Kunal Shah is head of private asset research and model portfolios at iCapital.

Florence Leung is senior vice president on the research and education team at iCapital.

Full article available at icapital.com/insights