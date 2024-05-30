May 30, 2024

Two advisors who managed $750 million in client assets at Richmond, Va.-based Salomon & Ludwin have formed their own registered investment advisor, Founders Grove Wealth Partners, in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, according to a press release.

At their new firm, which is also based in Richmond, Jeremiah Winters will act as CEO and Kate Atwood as president. Both are certified financial planners, while Winters is also a certified private wealth advisor, a chartered advisor in philanthropy and a retirement income certified professional. Atwood is also a chartered retirement planning counselor and a certified exit planning advisor, according to a Dynasty press release.

They are joined by two other colleagues from their former firm, Jen Thompson and Abbey Sorensen, who will act as COO and director of client experience, respectively, the press release said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission granted the new firm RIA status May 24 under rules that allow firms to operate RIAs so long as they expect to meet registration requirements—usually including locking up at least $100 million in AUM—within four months.

Founders Grove clients are typically entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate executives, and the firm will focus on offering premium technology and personalized advisory offerings, the press release said.

It was the demographic of their clients—often founders themselves—that led to the firm’s name.

“The Founders Grove team chose its name to reflect the generous and dynamic nature of their clients, who have worked hard to create rich legacies for their communities and families,” the release said. “The firm hopes to offer expert and personalized attention to help them continue to prosper, and even branch out into new endeavors.”

Winters said in the release that the choice of Dynasty as a partner for the new firm was based on the advisors’ desire to have complete freedom in their product offerings while receiving the support a growing advisor practice needs, such as technology, cyber security, human resources, payroll and compliance.

Dynasty specializes in supporting and taking minority positions in newly formed RIAs. The Dynasty network includes 55 independent firms with 370 advisors and over $88 billion in AUM.