November 17, 2024

Auctions are often judged solely by the buy side. How many bidders were there? And from how many countries? And how high were they willing to go? But on the eve of New York’s fall megasales, where Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips will attempt to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of art in just one week, the true prospects of the market might be gleaned from its sellers instead.

“We are a marketplace that is not forced,” says Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie’s 20th century and 21st century art department. “That means there’s more movement when things are moving up, right? Which makes sense because it’s not that somebody relies on selling a little Warhol in order to feed their children.”

In other words, people sell when they think the market is strong; when it’s not, they often won’t. And so sellers have been holding back for at least a year.

New York’s mega auctions in May were lackluster; so was Art Basel in Switzerland, widely considered the most important art fair in the world. London’s auctions in October weren’t much to write home about either, and while Paris’ auctions and art fairs last month showed definite signs of life, no one would call the sales frenzied. Overall, Rotter says, the environment leading into the November auctions “was a difficult setup, because it was quite static.”

As a consequence, next week’s auctions contain the season’s two major estates—that of beauty mogul Sydell Miller (at Sotheby’s) and interior designer Mica Ertegun (at Christie’s)—combined with consignments from collectors who’ve seemingly decided that market signals are pointing up. “It is already the case, and will be played out, that those who decided to sell in this season will be handsomely rewarded,” says Julian Dawes, the head of impressionist and modern art in the Americas at Sotheby’s. “Because where there’s great material, there’s going to be more people competing for it than typical.”

Big-Ticket Artworks

And in fact there are a range of works where consignors seem to have made that very calculation.

Christie’s, which is set to lead the week in value (it has an overall estimate of about $583 million to $796 million for roughly 690 lots), is poised to lead the week in big-ticket items. “We thought, ‘Do we go for a safe, low-value sale, or do we go for a sale that still focuses on the masterpieces?’” Rotter says. “Because I need to show something exciting. I feel the market is losing interest. So the only thing that I have is great works of art.”

On Nov. 19, Christie’s will auction a highly sought-after work by Ed Ruscha from 1964, Standard Station, Ten-Cent Western Being Torn in Half, informally estimated “in excess of $50 million” and reportedly being sold by billionaire Sid Bass; and on Nov. 21, Christie’s will sell a Jean-Michel Basquiat work on paper from 1982, reported to be from the collection of Peter Brant, which carries an estimate of $20 million to $30 million. (Ertegun’s collection is less about a collector’s faith in the market, given she died last December; it will feature a Magritte that Puck reports has a third-party guarantee of $95 million.)

Fresh to Auction

Sotheby’s will sell just over 700 lots for a total presale estimate of roughly $479 million to $659 million. An absence of super-high-priced objects masks the fact “that the average lot value is actually higher—significantly higher—this season than in any season in the last three years,” Dawes says. “And I think that goes to the way I would characterize the sales, which is that we have fewer items, but we have really good ones.”

Leading headlines will be the duct-tape-and-banana artwork Comedian by Maurizio Cattelan, which carries a presale estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million at the auction house’s Nov. 20 evening auction.

Other works are notably fresh to the market—some 70% of the pieces across Sotheby’s evening sales are appearing at auction for the first time.

At the auction house’s Nov. 18 modern evening sale, a bust by Alberto Giacometti is estimated between $10 million and $15 million; cast in 1954 and sold a year later to the philanthropist Harry Frank Guggenheim, it will be auctioned to benefit the Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation. And then there’s a Picasso painting estimated between $9 million and $12 million, which was acquired by the Chicago mail-order magnate Morton Neumann. “That’s been sitting on the wall of their home since 1951,” Dawes says. “It hasn’t been seen publicly since the 1980s.”

Phillips, whose much smaller sales are estimated to yield about $86 million to $127 million for about 275 lots, also has several artworks that are fresh to the market. “The Koons basketball tank has been in the same collection since the 1990s,” says Jean-Paul Engelen, president of the Americas and worldwide co-head of modern & contemporary art at Phillips, referring to a 1985 sculpture by Jeff Koons estimated to sell between $4 million and $6 million.

The top-priced work of Phillips’ evening sale, on Nov. 19, is a work by Jackson Pollock that was formerly in the collection of Florence Knoll. Estimated “in excess of” $13 million, that work has also been in the same collection since 1990. “The first reactions this weekend have been very positive, because it’s new material,” Engelen says. “People always get excited about material that is new and fresh.”

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.