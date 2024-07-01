July 1, 2024

Four financial industry veterans have created Fortis Wealth Advisors and joined the NewEdge Advisors’ network of independent firms, NewEdge announced Thursday.

The Dallas-based firm was launched last month by Erik Linstrom, Ben Roth, Shawn Stanley and Kris Cawthon, each of whom have more than 20 years of experience in the financial business. Fortis Wealth Advisors has approximately $580 million in client assets. NewEdge, which is based in New Orleans, supports independent financial advisors nationwide.

The Fortis founders were previously with J.P. Morgan Securities.

“This team is passionate about their work and greatly values the advisor-client relationship. Erik, Ben, Shawn and Kris have positively impacted many people and families across their esteemed careers, and we are thrilled to have them on board,” Neil Turner, co-CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Advisors, said in a statement. “We give our advisors more time, resources and solutions to help achieve their clients' goals. We look forward to supporting Fortis Wealth Advisors' continued growth and success."

The team chose Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions as their primary custodian.

Jeremy Eisenstein, managing director at Goldman Sachs, said in a statement, "With a deep history of serving multi-generational clients, coupled with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions' ability to provide access to institutional-grade solutions, we believe Fortis Wealth Advisors, in collaboration with NewEdge Advisors, is well positioned to succeed in the independent space.”

Cawthon, Fortis’s director of operations, added in a statement, "We were looking for an RIA to provide the infrastructure to support our continued growth in an environment that allows us the flexibility to enhance our client service. We were drawn to NewEdge Advisors' robust portfolio management solutions, which drive significant time and cost efficiencies.

“Choosing Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions to safeguard our clients' assets was not a choice we made lightly, and we are excited to offer their solutions and insights to our clients. Going independent will allow us to focus even more on what matters most to us, the client relationships we've built over the years," Cawthon said.



