June 14, 2024

Nuveen, the $1.2 trillion investment manager of TIAA, announced that it has appointed William Huffman as its chief executive officer.



Huffman, who has been with TIAA for 16 years, replaces Jose Minaya, who had been at the helm for four years. A statement in a news release from TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett said, “We are grateful for all of Jose's contributions and wish him every success in the future.”

Huffman, who has more than 30 years in asset management, most recently served as president of Nuveen Asset Management and head of equities and fixed Income. In that role, he led a team that was responsible for managing a global investment business with more than $1 trillion in assets under management across several areas including equities, fixed income, municipal bonds, multi-asset, private capital, the release noted.

“Bill's constant dedication to the best interests of clients and the advancement of the firm's strategy have had a transformative impact on Nuveen's business and culture, driving growth and innovation over the last 16 years," Brown Duckett said.

The release said that since he joined the company’s leadership team in 2008, Huffman has “played a significant role in growing the firm's assets under management to $1.2 trillion from $800 billion in 2014 when TIAA acquired Nuveen.”

“I’m proud to take on this role leading Nuveen's exceptional and dedicated team. We will continue to succeed by reinforcing our position as a market leader in fixed income, delivering enhanced public market and alternative capabilities to clients, and investing in our wealth and institutional businesses in key segments including insurance and retirement,” Huffman said. “An increased international presence will enable Nuveen to serve clients in new ways, building on the strong foundation of our diverse and stable business."



