June 28, 2024

New York advisory firm Creative Financial Planning, with $150 million in assets under management, has joined Perigon Wealth Management after a near 40-year run as a woman-founded planning practice.

Creative Financial Planning was founded by Lisa Hayes of South Nyack, N.Y., after she started researching how best to invest profits from her Hamptons cleaning service, according to a press release.

She entered the industry with an estate planning company, but then in 1985 she founded Creative Financial Planning to help business owners like herself manage their finances and wealth, the release said.

Hayes, a certified financial planner with several other certifications, was joined by Daniel Gwizdak, CFP, in 2007 after he first interned with the firm. He became chief operating officer in 2016. Hayes and Gwizdak will now be wealth managers and partners at Perigon, the release said. The duo was formerly with Commonwealth Financial Network.

“Together, Lisa and Daniel built an incredible relationship-driven practice that focuses on the needs of their community,” said Perigon CEO Art Ambarik in a prepared statement. “Lisa began her career in the wealth management industry to invest profits from her successful small business and welcomed Daniel to her team as a student intern. Their incredible story, decades of service and passion, dedication and knowledge of the wealth management industry are the perfect complement to Perigon’s culture.”

San Francisco-headquartered Perigon, which at the end of the first quarter had $7.75 billion in AUM, is an advisor-led RIA that has been investing in and acquiring advisories in major markets since December 2021.

In May, the firm hired Maria Daley away from Choreo, where she managed the development and organic growth of the firm’s wealth management and business development functions. At Perigon, Daley is head of advisor success and integration, and is responsible for ensuring advisors joining the firm are fully supported, the Perigon website said.