June 5, 2024

Pistone Wealth Advisors, a family-owned firm based in Pepper Pike, Ohio, has joined Stratos Wealth Advisors, an RIA based in Beachwood, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in advisory assets, Stratos announced.

Pistone is led by President and CEO Karyn Pistone and manages $120 million in total client assets. The team also includes Senior Advisor Spencer Dieck, Practice Manager Linda Tekavec and Advisor David Taucher.

Pistone and her team have provided financial advisory services to clients in the greater Cleveland area and throughout the U.S. for more than 30 years, a press release said. The practice specializes in financial planning, investment portfolio design and risk management, and is known in part for its Right Start program, which helps young individuals understand budgets and investing to reach their financial goals, Stratos said.

Pistone said it joined the Stratos network for an opportunity to grow.

Pistone will also engage the services of Stratos Investment Management, formerly Fundamentum.



