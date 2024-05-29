May 29, 2024

Raymond James has added a financial advisor from Virginia who managed $125 million in client assets for Edward Jones.

Industry veteran Brad Blaisdell, president of Blaisdell Wealth Management in Herndon, Va., is now now affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, the firm’s independent advisor channel. Isabel Perez joined Blaisdell as office manager.

Blaisdell Wealth, according to the press release, employs an holistic approach in serving a variety of clients, from business owners, executives and corporate retirement plans to young families, pre-retirees and current retirees.

“Raymond James…empowers me to own my practice and take full responsibility for its success and future growth, while having the freedom to incorporate more personal touches that my clients appreciate,” said Blaisdell, who worked for Edward Jones for nearly a decade. “Knowing that I have autonomy but maintain the support of a large firm and its resources is essential.”

