May 23, 2024

Raymond James has added three advisors from Massachusetts to its employee advisor channel who managed more than $435 million in client assets while at Merrill Lynch.

Vincent Zaccardi, senior vice president of investments; Nick Zaccardi, first vice president of investments; and financial advisor Gerard Mattaliano operate as the Zaccardi Group of Raymond James under the firm’s Raymond James & Associates at its New England’s complex. The operation is led by Bill Drew.

The team, based in Burlington, Mass., is joined by senior client service associate Dawn Balinelli.

Nick Zaccardi, who worked at Merrill since 2013 before jumping to Raymond James late last month, said in a press release that being aligned with Raymond James provides the team with the “freedom to objectively advise and serve our clients to the best of our ability.”

“We're empowered to have meaningful conversations about wealth and their personal goals while still enjoying the robust resources of a large firm," he added.