June 6, 2024

Raymond James recently added two Alaska financial advisors who collectively managed more than $500 million in client assets at their previous firms.

The advisors, Keith Green, formerly of Morgan Stanley, and Jon Coon, formerly of Merrill Lynch, joined Raymond James & Associates, the firm's employee advisor channel, in Anchorage, Alaska, in late March. This is the advisor channel’s first Anchorage branch, and it expands the operation’s footprint in the state, Raymond James said in a press release.

“The establishment of RJA's new Anchorage office underscores our continued commitment to expanding the firm's presence and capabilities across the U.S.," Michael O'Meara, the division’s Midwest regional director, said in a statement. "I'm proud to welcome Keith, Jon and their talented teams. We eagerly anticipate partnering with them, investing in their success and steadfastly supporting their practices."

Green, senior vice president of wealth management at Borealis Wealth Advisory of Raymond James, previously managed more than $290 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley. He is joined by investment portfolio associate Christian Deykes.

Coon managed about $308 million at Merrill Lynch and is senior vice president of wealth management and branch manager at Pioneer Peak Wealth Management of Raymond James. Gail Hill and Ally Berg joined his operation as client service associates.

Together, the advisors provide financial guidance to a variety of clients, from business owners and executives to nonprofit organizations, Raymond James said in the release.

"It's evident that [Raymond James] genuinely values the advisor-client relationship, ensuring that meeting clients' needs remains a top priority," said Green, who brought more than 25 years’ experience in financial services to his new firm.