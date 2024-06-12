June 12, 2024

Raymond James has recently added a Michigan financial advisor who managed more than $200 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Michael Dempsey joined Raymond James & Associates, the firm's employee advisor channel, in Farmington Hills, Mich., in April. The industry veteran heads Dempsey Wealth Management of Raymond James, serving clients such as business owners, corporate executives and pre-retirees and retirees, according to a press release.

Lorraine Lalicata joined Dempsey as a senior registered client service.

Dempsey, who becomes a managing director, said Raymond James’s “conservative philosophy and unwavering commitment to strong ethical standards” attracted him to the firm.

Today, clients “seek comprehensive solutions for their complex financial needs and a meaningful, purpose-driven approach to financial planning,” he continued in a statement. “By aligning with Raymond James, we’ve gained access to an exceptional array of products, state-of-the-art technology and high-quality service.”