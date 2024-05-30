May 30, 2024

Five financial advisors who managed nearly $1 billion at Truist Investment Services have joined Raymond James financial institutions division.

The team of advisors—Christopher Sivley, Matt Turner, Melissa Churchwell, Jamie Rowell and Wesley Thomas—joined Raymond James Financial Institutions Division (FID) last week, according to a press release.

Their business, the Horizon Group, will operate as part of Pinnacle Asset Management, located at Pinnacle Financial Partners, an FID-affiliated branch. It will also operate as part of Pinnacle's new Ponte Vedra, Fla., office. The advisors managed about $947 million in client assets at Truist, a brokerage in Atlanta.

Through this new alignment, according to the release, the team will offer clients financial planning and wealth management services through Raymond James Financial Services.

The advisors will be joined at Raymond James by client services manager Amber Bennett and client relationship consultants Brad Melvin, Nick Gillespie and Marlo Thomas-Bailey.

The commitment to service and client dedication of Raymond James and Pinnacle Asset “aligns perfectly with the high expectations we set for ourselves at The Horizon Group," said Turner, financial advisor and senior managing director. "Ultimately, our team's decision was driven by a multitude of potential benefits for our practice and clients, including access to leading-edge technology, robust product offerings and steadfast focus on high-net-worth financial planning."

Oliver Mansour, South division director of FID, expressed confidence that the team’s transition to Raymond James will have a “measurable impact on their practice and clients."



"Through strategic partnerships with financial institutions, the Raymond James platform is able to empower the growth of advisors' practices and the investment program as a whole by enhancing the client experience through access to sophisticated capabilities," he said in a statement.

