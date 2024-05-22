May 22, 2024

Raymond James has added a Texas financial advisor who previously managed about $228 million at J.P. Morgan Securities, according to a company spokesman.

Homer Ramirez, senior vice president for wealth management, and Arica Savannah, a senior registered client service associate, have joined Raymond James & Associates' employee advisor channel, the firm announced in a press release. The Frisco, Texas, branch is led by Jon Blair. Ramirez and Savannah will operate as Ramirez Family Wealth of Raymond James.

“Raymond James ultimately checked all the boxes as a platform that would provide flexibility and customization, broad investment and planning solutions, enhanced technology and the ability to deliver my clients a true private wealth experience," Ramirez said in a statement.

Before being affiliated with Raymond James, the 12 year-plus veteran of the financial services industry worked as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, New York Life and, most recently, J.P. Morgan.