June 3, 2024

Raymond James has added three Florida-based financial advisors from Merrill Lynch who managed about $490 million in client assets.

John Meffert, Warren Scroggie and Ross Davis joined Raymond James Financial Services, the broker-dealer’s independent advisor channel, in early April. The trio run Scroggie Meffert Davis and Associates in Ocala, Fla. Amanda Bryan joined the team as client service associate.

In an announcement today, Raymond James said that Scroggie Meffert Davis and Associates provides personalized investment strategies and financial guidance to business owners, healthcare professionals, family offices and other clients.

Meffert, a Florida native with more than 20 years of financial industry experience, said in the release that Raymond’s “autonomy to structure” makes it the best fit for his firm.

“This partnership will also bring service closer to our clients, with the opportunity to serve them more effectively with highly customized guidance and strategies,” said Meffert, a partner of his firm.