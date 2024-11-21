November 21, 2024

Raymond James has recruited a trio of Florida financial advisors who previously managed more than $514 million in client assets for Morgan Stanley, according to a press release.

Dale Grubb, Matthew Grubb and Corbin Hoffner are joining Raymond James & Associates, the firm's employee advisor channel, in Sebring, Fla. Operating as the Grubb Group of Raymond James, they serve a range of clients including business owners, professionals in the agricultural sector, retirees and pre-retirees, as well as endowments and foundations. The team is joined by practice business manager Joella Libero and senior client service associate Leighann Hylan.

Dale Grubb spent the last 15 of his 40 years in the business with Morgan Stanley, where he worked for seven years alongside his son, Matthew. Dale said jumping to Raymond James was a “strategic decision” for his small-town, client-focused practice.

“Raymond James offers a platform that is more accessible and valuable, enabling us to be that much more impactful in helping our clients to achieve their goals,” Dale said in a statement. “Additionally, the firm’s cultural integrity, commitment to client service and forward-thinking succession planning will ensure a seamless transition for Matthew and Corbin in the future.”

Matthew Grubb, senior vice president of investments, holds an undergraduate degree in applied biology and a master’s degree in agricultural business from the University of Florida. He had worked for Morgan since 2017, while Hoffner had worked at the firm since 2020 as vice president of investments.

In welcoming the team, Gregg Stupinski, South Atlantic regional director for Raymond James & Associates, said, “The Grubb Group’s commitment to personalized client service will be well supported by our firm’s advisor-focused culture and resources, enabling them to continue making a meaningful impact on their community.”