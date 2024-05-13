May 13, 2024

Raymond James announced that it has recruited a California advisor who managed $450 million while at UBS Financial Services.

Raymond James of St. Petersburg, Fla., said Kalyn Walker joined Raymond James & Associates, the firm's employee advisor channel in San Diego as managing director in February, according to a company spokesman. She worked at Merrill Lynch previous to UBS.

Walker, who spent nearly a decade at UBS, is joined by senior investment portfolio analyst Sean Clancy, who worked as a senior client associate and private banker at UBS. The advisors joined Raymond James in February. David Richman is manager of the branch.

Last week, the firm said it’s added two sets of advisors managing collectively $1 billion.

"We're seeing remarkable momentum as exceptionally talented advisors continue to join our Western division," John Simmons, California regional director for RJA, said in a statement.

Walker lauded the “boutique” feel her new firm offers.

"Moreover, the firm's well-documented financial stability and long-term approach align seamlessly with the mindset of my clients—growing wealth without undue risk," she said.