Raymond James said today it had recruited a team of four advisors and three branch professionals in Clearwater, Fla., to its employee channel. The team previously managed $900 million in client assets at Wells Fargo.

The team includes advisors Emmanuel Lelekis, Sharon Ellis-Champagne, Brian Kilczewski and Chadd Eaton, who make up the Lelekis, Ellis, Kilczewski Private Wealth Management Group of Raymond James. The team also includes client service associates Maria Bollo, Tanya Schiller and Katherine Robertson.

Raymond James said the group will work from its Carillon Branch in St. Petersburg, Fla., led by branch manager Paul Manfrey and Tampa Bay, Fla., complex manager Michelle Lynch.

"We are thrilled with the remarkable recruitment momentum within the firm's Private Client Group," said Tim Killgoar, Florida regional director for Raymond James & Associates. "It is a pleasure to welcome this exceptionally talented team. We have the utmost confidence that they will continue their stellar track record of success and unwavering commitment to client service as integral members of RJA's Carillon branch."

Two team members had done long stints at Wells Fargo. Ellis-Champagne had been with the firm since 1999, according to BrokerCheck, while Lelekis had been with the firm for 16 years, Kilczewski for a decade and Eaton for six years.

"Partnering with a firm that’s primary focus is wealth planning was a pivotal consideration in our decision-making process,” said Kilczewski, in a press release. “Notably, at Raymond James, the bank is a resource for advisors and their clients, a key differentiator in our industry."