May 10, 2024

RBC Wealth Management has added a multigenerational team of financial advisors who formerly managed $730 million in client assets with Truist, according to a news release.

The Glaser Group, based in Nashville, Tenn., is led by managing director and financial advisor Louis Glaser, who is joined by sons Zach Glaser and Nate Glaser, both first vice presidents; Jeff Jones, also first vice president; and Thomas Moonshower, senior financial associate, and senior portfolio manager.

Louis Glaser, who began his career in 1986 with Third National Brokerage Services, also worked for SunTrust Securities and Sun Trust Investments before joining Truist in 2016, according to BrokerCheck. Both his sons joined the industry in 2015. Jones entered the industry in 1983 and worked for several firms before joining Truist in 2004, and Moonshower has been with Truist sine 2001.

“RBC Wealth Management has the size, scale and sophistication to serve the needs of our clients,” Louis Glaser said in a statement. “We were also impressed with RBC’s reputation of always putting the needs of clients first, which is extremely important to our team.”

Mark Borcherding, Kansas City complex director at RBC Wealth Management – U.S., said, “The Glaser Group is a team of incredibly talented individuals who constantly strive to deliver top-tier service and customized solutions to their clients.”

In the U.S., RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets. The firm has $570 billion in total client assets, with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 190 locations in 42 states.