June 19, 2024

RBC Wealth Management has recruited an advisor team in Tysons, Va., that formerly managed about $915 million in client assets with Truist, according to a news release.

The Brown-Brinkley Group is led by managing directors and financial advisors Alexander S. Brown and William F. Brinkley. They are joined by financial advisor Taylor Brinkley; senior business associates Lane Thomas, Victoria Roberts and Hunter Brammer; registered client associate Carly Kacvinsky; and client associates John Kim and Jan Conner.

Brown and Brinkley worked for Wells Fargo predecessor First Union Securities. Brown began his career with the bank in 2001 and Brinkley in 1989 after a short stint with another firm, according to BrokerCheck. They both worked for Scott a & Stringfellow and BB&T Securities before joining Truist in 2021.

The team was ranked No. 15 on the 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

“We chose to move our business to RBC Wealth Management for its supportive, client-first culture, as well as direct access to leadership and resources that are valuable to our clients,” Brown said.

Warren Bischoff, Mid-Atlantic Complex director for RBC Wealth Management – U.S., said RBC is “excited to welcome such a high-quality, high-integrity team. Their dedication to clients aligns perfectly with the firm’s values and culture, and we are confident they will continue to thrive here."

The Brown-Brinkley Group is the second team that RBC has hired from Truist in recent weeks. The Glaser Group, a Nashville, Tenn.-based team that managed $730 million, joined in May.