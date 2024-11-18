November 18, 2024

BlackRock announced that it has converted its BlackRock International Dividend Fund into an active exchange-traded fund in response to growing customer demand for actively managed ETFs.

New York-based BlackRock said this is the first time it has converted an active mutual fund into an active ETF. The new ETF, with $895 million in assets, is called BlackRock International Dividend ETF (BIDD) and will be managed by Olivia Treharne and Molly Greenen, an all-female team that has “a proven track record of managing one of the largest high-conviction international equity strategies,” the firm said in a press relese.

BlackRock, which manages $33 billion in assets under management across 40 active ETFs in the U.S., also said it’s the firm’s first U.S.-listed active ETF that provides access to high-quality, dividend-paying companies across international developed and emerging markets.

BlackRock said the conversion was in response to client demand.

“Our product development strategy begins with our clients," Rachel Aguirre, head of U.S. iShares product at BlackRock, said in a prepared statement. "As fee-based advisors increasingly gravitate towards active ETFs for their tax and cost efficiency, liquidity and transparency, this conversion is a testament to the strength of our product platform to deliver access to our active investment strategies in a range of formats.”

The conversion is an attempt to satisfy investors’ growing appetite for the tax efficiency, low cost and flexibility of ETFs in general and active-managed ETFs in particular, according to the company. Inflows into actively managed ETFs have grown more than 30% this year, to $783 billion, outpacing the 15% pace in passive index-tracking ETFs.

The ETF tracks MSCI ACWI, excluding the U.S. index, and has a 0.61% expense ratio. BIDD has similar investment strategies wrapped into an ETF wrapper and invests at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying international companies.



“By investing exclusively in high-quality international businesses and concentrating on valuation, we have delivered resilient, recurring returns over time,” Treharne, co-head of BlackRock’s Global Equity Team, said in a prepared statement. “The new active ETF helps empower a broader range of investors with easy access to pursue opportunities in the international markets.”



