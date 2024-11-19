November 19, 2024

Robinhood Markets announced this morning that it has agreed to acquire TradePMR, a custodial and portforilio management platform for RIAs, for $300 million. When completed, the transition positions the combined Robinhood-TradePMR operation to aggressively market its advisory services to Robinhood's target market, a new generation of investors under 45 years old,who are entering their peak earning years.

While TradePMR was launched 25 years ago, the firm has become increasingly aggressive in the custodian landscape over the last three years following Charles Schwab's acquitision of TD Ameritrade. TradePMR has more than $40 billion in assets under management, according to Robinhood's press release.

The deal gives advisors affiliated with TradePMR access to Robinhood's client base of millennial and Gen Z investors. Some think the announcement of the acquisition on the opening day of Schwab Impact, the RIA industry's largest single event was hardly a coincidence.

Schwab and Fidelity are the two largest custodian serving the $7 trillion RIA business. However, both retail and institutional businesses are skewed to older demographic groups, where most of the nation's wealth currently resides.

TradePMR will "enhance Robinhood’s offering for customers by delivering a top-ranked RIA custody and portfolio management platform that connects financial advisors to a new generation of investors," the press release said. "The needs of Robinhood customers are evolving and they are seeking advice on how to build and manage their growing portfolios."

Organic growth and client acquisition currently are one of the RIA Industry's major challenges. The two firms plan to address this opportunity following the completion of the acquisition.

"New client acquisition is a top priority for most RIAs, and TradePMR’s RIAs will be able to access a new client base through Robinhood," the release stated. The two firms "intend to enhance their technology platform to make it easier for RIAs to reach Robinhood customers and grow their business at scale."

Over the next three decades, some consultants estimate that baby boomers and Gen Z investors will transfer an estimated $80 trillion or more to their children. According to investment manager Natixis, 41% of advisors view this transfer as an existential threat to their business.

This transfer is expected to accelerate in the 2030s. “For many years, the advisor industry has discussed the issue of losing customers when assets transition to a spouse or to heirs,” said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO at TradePMR, iin the release. “Robinhood’s client base is the next generation of investors. We believe this acquisition allows us to build a multi-generational platform that will help introduce financial advisors to this next generation.”

The RIA market is a $7 trillion industry and one of the fastest-growing sectors in wealth management.