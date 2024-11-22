November 22, 2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a California advisor of fraud, saying he conducted a two-year cherry-picking scheme on the Charles Schwab platform that cost his clients millions of dollars.

The agency claims James Burleson, 57, engaged in the scheme between August 2020 and October 2022. Burleson is the majority owner and principal of formerly registered investment advisor Burleson & Company LLC in Petaluma, Calif.

During that period, Burleson allegedly received over $1.8 million in first-day profits while his clients suffered over $2.8 million in first-day losses, according to the SEC’s complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California yesterday.

In that time, Burleson made “risky options trades” through his firm’s block trading account at Charles Schwab, which allowed him to execute trades for multiple clients while then subsequently allocating them to individual client accounts,” according to the complaint.

As alleged by the SEC, “Burleson waited to see whether his options trades were profitable before deciding whether to allocate the trades to his own personal account or those of his clients.” Burleson then “disproportionately allocated profitable options trades to his personal account and unprofitable trades to his clients,” in violation of both the Investment Advisers Act and the Securities Exchange Act, the agency said.

Schwab representatives warned Burleson in March 2021 that “they had identified preferential allocations of options trades made in the block account, but Burleson continued to make options trades … without identifying which client they were made for—and continued to allocate those trades until after the market closed,” the SEC said.

After the warning, the SEC said Burleson attempted to mask preferential trading by “including a few client accounts when allocating these trades to his own accounts.”

Schwab terminated the firm’s relationship with Burleson’s firm on December 2, 2022, the complaint said.

According to the complaint Burleson’s return rate was 26.5%, while his customers’ returns were negative 5.1%.

“The probability that such wildly divergent returns occurred by chance is less than one in a million,” the SEC said.

Burleson had 19 years of experience as a dually registered broker and advisor before he terminated SEC registration for both himself and his firm in May of 2023, according to his Investment Adviser Public Disclosure report.

Burleson’s only other run-in with regulators was in March 2000, when he was fined $5,000 by the Pacific Exchange for having “directed profanities at two individuals on the … [options] exchange floor.”

Neither Burleson nor Schwab responded to an immediate request for comment by deadline.