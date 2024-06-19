June 19, 2024

Shannon Pierce has been promoted to chief financial officer of Brown Advisory, a global financial firm based in Baltimore, the firm announced.

She will succeed Dave Churchill, who will continue to act as vice chairman and senior advisor and has held the CFO position since 1997.

Pierce has held the position of controller since 2014. She joined Brown Advisory as a staff accountant in 2003, having previously served as a senior associate at KPMG, according to a press release.

During her tenure with Brown Advisory, Pierce has been involved in financial planning, reporting and analysis, restructuring, and shareholder relations, as well as mentoring a team of more than professionals, the release said.

“I’ve had an opportunity to learn from the best for the past 20 years. My being elevated to this role is possible because Brown Advisory invests in and develops colleagues to take on leadership challenges," Pierce said in a prepared statement.

With Pierce's promotion, Shawn Mooney, who has been with Brown Advisory since 2010, has been promoted to controller, the company said.

Mike Hankin, Brown Advisory president and CEO, said, “Shannon’s 20-year career at the firm positions her well to take on responsibility for our financial stewardship. She has deep accounting, financial analysis and strategic planning expertise, and she is an expert in all things Brown Advisory.”