May 28, 2024

The popularity of Alternative Investments has mushroomed over the past ten years as individual and institutional investors have sought alternatives to traditional stock and fixed income portfolios. Alternative Investments include publicly registered but non-traded Real Estate Investment Trusts, Business Development Companies, Interval Funds and Operating Companies along with private placements securities for Delaware Statutory Trusts, Opportunity Zone Programs, BDCs, and programs focused on Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Private Credit. Individual investors can access these investment vehicles sponsored now by some of the biggest names in the investment world through both large and small broker dealers and registered investment advisors. Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc. has tracked fundraising for Alternative Investments in the retail channels for more than forty years in one of our flag-ship publications, The Stanger Market Pulse, where we captured almost $300 billion of capital formation over the past three years and through the first quarter of 2024 as noted in the table below: