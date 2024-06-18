June 18, 2024

Michigan-based Stonebridge Financial Partners has joined NewEdge Advisors, a New Orleans-based RIA, NewEdge announced.

Stonebridge, a firm with $540 million in client assets under management, joins the network of firms at NewEdge, which supports independent financial advisors nationwide,. Stonebridge was previously with Carson Wealth, a national wealth management firm based in Omaha, Neb.

Tim Bearden, founder and wealth advisor with Stonebridge, is joining NewEdge, along with partners and wealth advisors Tyler Silverthorn, Evan Topor, and Taylor Maks, as well as three additional wealth advisors and 11 firm and client support staff.

“Our company is built to support advisors who prioritize the client experience, and Tim and the Stonebridge team are a prime example,” Neil Turner, co-CEO and co-founder of NewEdge Advisors, said in a statement. “We look forward to providing the culture, tools, and support needed for Stonebridge to thrive and continue to deliver unparalleled service to their clients.”

Stonebridge has offices in Troy and Grand Rapids, Mich.

“As we continue to grow, preserving (a) high level of client service is our top priority and NewEdge Advisors provides us the flexibility to curate the best experience for our clients. This flexibility, coupled with NewEdge’s culture, made joining this team the right choice for our firm,” Bearden said in a statement.