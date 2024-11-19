November 19, 2024

Some ETF providers are shying away from getting involved in the management of the companies they invest in and looking to just provide better disclosure to satisfy their stewardship obligations, according to a report by Austin, Texas-based Sage Advisory Services.

Stewardship refers to the responsibilities ETF providers have to their investors to act in their best interest, including making sure the companies they invest in are managed in a way that benefits their long-term stability and growth.

It includes voting on hiring practices and other company-wide concerns. However, it has expanded to more controversial topics focusing on environmental and diversity issues. Wading into those waters has caused an uproar among some investors, resulting in many ETF providers backing away from any involvement altogether.

“[For] some of the larger names out there, really, engagement to them is almost a due diligence process of wanting more disclosure,” said Emma Harper, vice president and senior research analyst with Sage. “[They’re] definitely not wanting to have any influence on company management, stating that company management knows best.”

Some firms have begun to pull back on how much they’re disclosing to investors about their stewardship programs in exchange for more buttoned up or legal language, according to Harper. There is still a portion that is pushing forward on controversial topics such as ESG, she said.

This is Sage’s sixth study on the topic since it started tracking the slow shift away from more active stewardship two years ago. In the most recent study, Sage discovered that providers are implementing unique approaches to avoiding controversial topics, including proxy voting or pass-through voting.

Specifically, of the 21 providers surveyed, 10% said they offer pass through voting and another 10% are considering it. There are pros and cons with pass through voting, according to the report.

“On the one hand, it can provide shareholders with more direct control over their proxy votes, but on the other, it can dilute accountability on the part of ETF providers, enabling them to avoid casting votes on what may be deemed politically contentious topics,” the report said.

Another way ETF providers are dealing with growing political pressure is to segment its investor audience, according to the report. One segment consists of the sustainability-minded clients and the second is everyone else, the report explained.

There are two problems with that approach, the report said.

The first is it could minimize the impact one group could has on the board since they may not carry as many assets as the overall group, the report said. In addition, it could cause confusion among the investment company if the ETF stewardship group and the clients each have their own priorities,, Harper explained.