November 20, 2024

With 2025 around the corner, investment executives at T. Rowe Price voiced cautious optimism about their outlook for the financial markets, particularly equities, but were quick to add the caveat that much of their positive outlook was already priced into the financial markets.

Sebastien Page, the firm’s head of asset allocation, said his team is “moderately bullish” about stocks, though he is worried about the prices of commodities and a possible resurgence of inflation. He also said that it’s not a time for big risk taking. This is “no time to be a hero,” he warned.

Most commodity prices are relatively low right now, when inflation is running at 2.6% but those trends could reverse. Energy, for instance, “is down 20%,” he said. “It could turn fast.”

Add to that the housing shortage and unstable geopolitics and there could be a commodity shock, he said. “The risk [of inflation] is to the upside.” For that reason, he said the firm is “underweight duration [in long-term bonds] and overweight in real asset equities.”

Speaking to members of the financial press, Page noted that “I’m guessing you are not hearing a lot of bearish investors.” The scarcity of of bears could in and of itself be a reason for bearishness, he said. Too many investors leaning one way or another can be a setup for a reversal.

The good news, he said, is that corporate earnings are expected to accelerate next year, and most of the broader sets of economic data look good. He and other T. Rowe Price executives voiced some concern about valuations in U.S. growth stocks; Page favors value stocks, international and small-cap equities.

He recently authored an academic paper called “When Valuation Fails,” in The Journal of Portfolio Management, saying his valuation concerns were largely related to the booming U.S. large-cap tech sector, which have dominated markets for much of the last 15 years. According to MSCI data over the last 20 years, the “average stock in the world is trading at an average [price-to-earnings] multiple of 13 or 14.”

Others at T. Rowe Price largely shared Page’s constructive but cautious stance on the markets. While the economic expectations were tepid at the start of 2024, most observers are now anticipating strong job growth in the first half of 2025, according to Blerina Uruci, T. Rowe Price’s chief U.S. economist. Even though most foreign stock markets have performed relatively well this year, price-to-earnings multiples around the world indicates that the U.S. is expected to continue its outperformance, she noted.

Most other developed nations haven’t enjoyed the same strong growth rate as America, but then they aren’t running 7% or 8% government budget deficits either. In Uruci’s view, the elevated U.S. growth rates and stock market multiple bring some additional risks to domestic equity investing.

Both Uruci and Ken Orchard, T. Rowe Price’s head of global fixed income, also think inflation may be headed up next year. Uruci said the Federal Reserve and other central banks have achieved “tremendous progress” on inflation, but added it remained at levels “not consistent” with the Fed’s 2% target. In particular, wage and services industry inflation remains “sticky,” she argued.

Moreover, the unemployment rate has risen about 0.5% to 4.1%, though Uruci noted this was driven mostly by a new supply of workers, including immigrants, into the labor force. Meanwhile, wage growth has “normalized,” even if it’s still at an “elevated” level.