April 5, 2024

John Sweeney has been appointed president of San Diego-based AlphaTrAI, a technology consulting firm and service provider for the wealth and asset management industry, the firm announced.

Sweeney is known for his financial technology background as well as entrepreneurship and financial services experience. He will now lead the artificial intelligence and applied technologies firm in implementing its strategic vision to drive automation and efficiency into the wealth and asset management industries, AlphaTrAI said in making the announcement.

"John’s deep expertise in technology, broad competencies in the wealth management space and understanding of the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship and consulting make him the perfect addition to our team,” Bill Dwyer, CEO and chairman, said in a statement. “From startups to industry stalwarts, he has made his mark, helping to drive the design, development and distribution of many of the world’s largest and most successful asset management and wealth management platforms. John’s a business builder who not only stays ahead of the curve but who can see around corners to maximize outcomes.”

Sweeney most recently founded and served as managing partner of Momentum Capital Partners, providing consulting and advisory services to global financial services firms, Fintech startups and private equity firms. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer of Osprey Funds, an investment manager that built tradeable investment products on top of digital assets and non-fungible tokens.

Sweeney also spent more than 19 years at Fidelity Investments as an executive vice president and head of several areas, including the managed accounts business, trust bank, retirement planning and portfolio construction tools and mutual fund product management. He and his team built Fidelity Investment’s first exchange traded fund, first retail separately managed account, and first unified managed account, the release said.



In addition to his professional credentials, Sweeney has testified before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and the Department of Labor and was elected chairman of the Board of Governors of the Money Management Institute. He is also the co-founder of the Blockchain Finance Forum, a public organization that brings blockchain innovators and financial services industry leaders together.



