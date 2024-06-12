Florida and Texas get a lot of ink for their growing economies, but a new study shows that a number of other states are helping fuel the nation's continuing economic growth.

A study by personal finance website WalletHub assessed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across a number of metrics to rank the overall strength of their economies.

WalletHub noted that the largest states exert significant economic impact, with California, Texas, New York and Florida boasting economies that would rank in the top 20 in the world if they were separate countries.

Still, many of the states that landed on the ranking, including the top three, were of lesser size, as the study covered a variety of metrics.

"Our data set ranges from GDP growth and the unemployment rate to startup activity and the share of jobs in high-tech industries," WalletHub said in the report.

The study looked at three general categories: a state's economic activity, which includes gross domestic product and startup activity; its economic health, which includes its unemployment figures, household income and personal income; and its innovation potential, which regards the health of each state's high-tech industries and entrepreneurial activity.

"Factors like a low unemployment rate and high average income help residents purchase property, pay down debt and save for the future," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report.

The following, in ascending order, are the top 10 states in WalletHub's economic ranking:

10. Arizona

Economic activity: 13

Economic health: 9

Innovation potential: 15

Of the states in the top 10, Arizona had the fifth best economic health.