June 24, 2024

Vetetran investment manager Brian Nick, formerly an executive at TIAA/Nuveen, has been appointed managing director, head of portfolio strategy, at NewEdge Wealth, a registered investment advisor specializing in servicing the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices and institutional client, NewEdge announced today.

His responsibilities will center on providing leadership for the NewEdge investment platform, including portfolio strategy, portfolio construction and portfolio management, NewEdge said.

Nick was previously chief investment strategist at TIAA/Nuveen, head of tactical asset allocation at UBS Wealth Management Americas, an investment strategist at Barclays Wealth, and a markets analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Brian has an incredible depth of investment management knowledge with macro and global economic outlooks, and we are excited to have him bring his acumen to NewEdge Wealth,” Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, which is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., said in a statement. “Investors are becoming more sophisticated and knowledgeable about asset classes, and Brian will help our ultra-high-net-worth, family office and institutional clients understand the best choices to meet their financial goals.”

Nick added in a statement, “I am excited to join Rob and the NewEdge Wealth team and to have this opportunity to provide insights and perspectives on investment portfolio management and construction.

“We are seeing unprecedented interest in asset allocation and an expanded universe of investment options – particularly in the alternative investment space – which makes this process even more critical to continue to provide the best guidance for our clients,” Nick said. “Having access to the tools and resources the team at NewEdge Wealth has assembled to help with this process was a key reason in accepting this opportunity to come aboard.”

Launched in December 2020, NewEdge Wealth has grown to 11 offices, including locations in Atlanta, Miami, Nashville and San Francisco. NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, which services multiple business lines and supports more than over 350 financial advisors.



