A new study has put the annual incomes of U.S. residents under the microscope to examine the wide variance in salaries.

WalletHub looked at each state and the District of Columbia to determine the average salaries of residents from the very top of the income ladder to those sitting at the bottom 20%.

The personal finance site noted that Federal Reserve data put the average national annual income at $74,600.

"However, there is a great deal of income disparity, with some people making vastly more than that while others are unfortunately stuck in poverty," WalletHub said in its report.

U.S. Census Bureau statistics show that the top 10% of individual earners in the U.S. earn 12 times more than those in the bottom 10%, WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said in the report.

"By measuring the income of various percentiles against a state's median income, we can better identify where income disparities are more prevalent, which could help us better understand why residents of certain states struggle more to make ends meet,” she said.

The following, in ascending order, are the states where residents earn the highest annual incomes. (All figures are adjusted for the cost of living index.)

10. Massachusetts

Average Annual Income of Top 5% - $466,208

Median Annual Income - $127,760

Average Annual Income of Bottom 20% - $13,689