The largest surge of Americans will turn 65 this year, accounting for 11,200 each day and 4.1 million through 2027, according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit consumer education organization, Alliance for Lifetime Income.

But with Americans living longer, some will choose to continue to work, while many others will be moving to destinations that suit their budgets or lifestyles. The good news is there are no shortages of “hot spots,” according to an analysis of U.S. cities by personal finance website, GoBankingRates.

The website’s researchers analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017 to 2022 to uncover the 50 cities with the largest population growth among adults aged 65 and over. The cities they focused on had at least 7,500 people aged 65-plus living in the area as of 2022, and a 65-plus population above the national average of 16.5%.

Some of the cities among the top 50 are lesser known, and not surprisingly, Florida led the list with 11 cities.

GoBankingRates ranked the cities based on the biggest percentage increase in retirement age population of a five-year period. Here, in ascending order, is the top 20 list:

20. Peachtree City, Ga.

Five-year (2017- 2022) percentage increase of people aged 65 and older: 32%

One-year (2021-2022) percentage increase of people aged 65 and older: 7%

Percentage of population aged 65 and older in 2022: 20%