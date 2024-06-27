A lot of factors go into deciding what college represents a good fit. For some, those factors extend beyond just studies.

Niche, a website that provides tools for those trying to decide on a good college, has released its 2024 ranking of top party colleges for those who value the social aspects of whatever college they may attend.

The website said the rankings are based on student reviews and "nightlife statistics," including students' accessibility to bars and restaurants. The ranking also looked at the quality of each school's athletic program and sorority and fraternity activities.

"Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene—they offer fun options both on and off campus, and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly and into partying," the website says.

The following, in ascending order, are Niche's top party schools.

10. Howard University - Washington, D.C.

Acceptance rate - 53%

Net price - $28,279

SAT range - 1050-1290