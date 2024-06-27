A lot of factors go into deciding what college represents a good fit. For some, those factors extend beyond just studies.
Niche, a website that provides tools for those trying to decide on a good college, has released its 2024 ranking of top party colleges for those who value the social aspects of whatever college they may attend.
The website said the rankings are based on student reviews and "nightlife statistics," including students' accessibility to bars and restaurants. The ranking also looked at the quality of each school's athletic program and sorority and fraternity activities.
"Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene—they offer fun options both on and off campus, and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly and into partying," the website says.
The following, in ascending order, are Niche's top party schools.
10. Howard University - Washington, D.C.
Acceptance rate - 53%
Net price - $28,279
SAT range - 1050-1290
9. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign - Champaign, Ill.
Acceptance rate - 45%
Net price - $14,544
SAT range - 1320-1510
8. University of Wisconsin-Madison - Madison, Wis.
Acceptance rate - 49%
Net price - $13,376
SAT range - 1340-1510
7. University of Georgia - Athens, Ga.
Acceptance rate - 43%
Net price - $17,180
SAT range - 1220-1420
6. University of Southern California - Los Angeles
Acceptance rate - 12%
Net price - $36,808
SAT range - 1450-1550
5. Syracuse University - Syracuse, N.Y.
Acceptance rate - 52%
Net price - $43,651
SAT range - 1260-1430
4. The University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Acceptance rate - 80%
Net price - $20,592
SAT range - 1130-1410
3. Tulane University - New Orleans
Acceptance rate - 11%
Net price - $50,263
SAT range - 1370-1510
2. Florida State University - Tallahassee, Fla.
Acceptance rate - 25%
Net price - $14,003
SAT range - 1210-1370
1. University of California-Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara, Calif.
Acceptance rate- 26%
Net price - $16,874
SAT range - 1230-1460
The full report can be viewed here.