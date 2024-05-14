May 14, 2024

TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider that works exclusively with RIAs, announced today that it has appointed a chief product officer to oversee the growth of its custodial technology platform.

Industry veteran Jon Patullo comes with a “unique combination of custody platform experience and deep knowledge of technology and integration solutions within the independent advisor ecosystem,” the Gainesville, Fla., firm said in a press release.

Chief product officer is a newly created position at TradePMR, according to a spokesman.

Patullo, according to TradePMR, has spent more than two decades in the advisor technology space. He was the first vice president of technology development at TD Waterhouse and held other executive and leadership roles at Apex Clearing and Charles Schwab & Co.

TradePMR President and Chief Executive Officer Robb Baldwin lauded Patullo as a “proven innovator and thought leader.”

“The industry is at an inflection point and continues to evolve as we see further consolidation,” Baldwin said in a prepared statement. “Jon will have an immediate impact in our ability to capture the opportunity, as his expertise in helping firms streamline their back offices is unmatched.”

Patullo, in the release, said he’s observed TradePMR’s growth over the years along with the independent advisor profession.



“It’s inspiring,” he said, “to now be a part of that forward-thinking growth and to join such an experienced and highly regarded leadership team.”

Patullo joins TradePMR as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, according to the release.