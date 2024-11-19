November 19, 2024

Government bonds surged along with other haven assets amid rapidly escalating tensions in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The yield on US Treasuries fell at least six to seven basis points across the curve as Ukraine carried out its first strike within Russian territory with Western supplied missiles — just days after the US gave it permission for limited use of the weapons.

That coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to sign an updated nuclear arms doctrine — pledged in September — that allows the country to expand its use of atomic weapons.

The yen, a traditional haven currency, climbed 0.8% against the dollar, while the Swiss franc rose to strongest level against the euro since August. The German 10-year yield slumped as much as 10 basis points to 2.27%, the lowest since late October.

“It’s purely geopolitical,” said Neil Jones, a managing director at TJM Europe. “The market is taking a lead from the Putin-related headlines, and that’s kicked of a barrage of sell signals from model funds.”

While the moves faded as the day wore on, the sudden repricing shows how vulnerable markets remain to any escalation in the conflict. And it cuts short a long losing streak for Treasuries, which have broadly been selling off since mid September on expectation that Donald Trump’s policies will boost growth and rekindle inflation.

Just days ago, the US 10-year yield touched 4.50% for the first time since May. It was trading at about 4.35% on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine deployed ATACMS missiles to strike a military facility in the western Bryansk region, RBC Ukraine reported on Tuesday, citing an official in the nation’s military. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed the attack.

“A lot of negative headlines are going to be made,” said Jordan Rochester, head of macro strategy at Mizuho. “I doubt nuclear gets used but it’s now a higher risk than it was at any point in the war.”

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.