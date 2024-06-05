June 5, 2024

In this season 4 episode of First Look ETF, Stephanie Stanton analyzes recently launched ETFs from Regan Capital, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Westwood ETFs.

The featured ETFs in this episode focus on active investing strategies in the equity market and momentum/trend strategies in bitcoin.

The guest lineup for this episode includes:

1. Douglas Yones, ChFC, CETF, Head of Exchange Traded Products at NYSE

2. Skyler Weinand, Founder, CEO and CIO, Regan Capital

3. Parag Sanghani, CFA & SVP, Senior Portfolio Manager, Westwood ETFs

4. Vishal Khanduja, Co-Head of Broad Markets Fixed Income, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

