June 5, 2024

In this episode of Shifting Energy (Season 1), Thalia Hayden talks with Ed Coyne, Senior Managing Partner and Steve Schoffstall, Director of ETF Product Management at Sprott Asset Management about the copper growth story, what's driving it and the investment opportunities now and ahead.

*****

Important Video Disclosures

The Sprott Energy Transition ETFs are made up of the following ETFs (“Funds”): Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM), Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ), Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP), Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ), Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) and Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL). Before investing, you should consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Each Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing.

A prospectus can be obtained by calling 888.622.1813 or by visiting https://sprottetfs.com/.

The Funds are not suitable for all investors. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including the loss of money. The Funds are non‐diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the market value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. "Authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

Funds that emphasize investments in small/mid‐cap companies will generally experience greater price volatility. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. ETFs are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day. A higher portfolio turnover rate may indicate higher transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Fund shares are held in a taxable account. These costs, which are not reflected in annual fund operating expenses, affect the Fund’s performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott Funds Trust and is a registered broker‐dealer and FINRA Member. Sprott Asset Management, USA, Inc. is the Investment Advisor to the Sprott ETFs.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management LP.

© 2024 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.