In this episode of Spotlight, Stephanie Stanton chats with Paul Baiocchi, CFA & Chief ETF Strategist at SS&C ALPS Advisors.
Topics covered include ETF strategies for combating stubborn inflation, high interest rates and active solutions for fixed income and equity investors.
ETF tickers mentioned in this episode
ALPS Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH)
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)
ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG)
ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)
USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (SDCI)
