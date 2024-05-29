May 29, 2024

In this episode of Spotlight, Thalia Hayden speaks with Ryan Pannell, CEO at Kaiju Worldwide about the decision making challenges facing stock market investors and how the BTD Capital Fund (DIP) ETF is built to deal with them.

Using artificial intelligence or AI, the BTD Capital Fund (DIP) ETF plugs into a robust data framework for its investment strategy — seeking to remove the guesswork of buy and sell decisions facing stock market investors.

Pannell explains how the ETF works and what role it plays inside a diversified investment portfolio. Always consult the prospectus carefully before investing.

