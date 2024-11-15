November 15, 2024

More than one in 200 workers in San Francisco earns at least $1 million a year, the highest share in the country by quite a distance, according to a new analysis of ADP payroll data.



The study found that about one in 127 jobs in the US pays more than $500,000 a year. In San Francisco that ratio is less than one in 50 — which is also the biggest share in the US — with Austin and New York following, according to the research by Issi Romem, an economist at the ADP Research Institute, based on anonymized payrolls.