June 29, 2024

Rayyan Islam and Kerem Ozmen are millennials betting on making it big in early-stage investing. But unlike many of their peers, they’re eschewing Silicon Valley startups in favor of companies looking to transform the not-so-sexy world of industrials.

Over the past four years, the pair have built up their venture firm, 8090 Industries, with backing from billionaire families whose fortunes range from the largest driller of U.S. natural gas to a Swedish consumer goods giant to one of the world’s biggest mining companies.

Along the way, they’ve tuned out the crypto and AI hype and honed in on the manufacturing and energy sectors, partly due to Ozmen’s background as a member of the billionaire family behind U.S. defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp.

Now, after recently closing their latest fund, 8090’s bet on big industry is yielding results. It has gains of at least 275% on an investment in Oklo Inc., a developer of advanced nuclear systems backed by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman that went public last month. Another portfolio company, Infinium, recently became one of the first electro-fuel makers to turn industrial-scale production of the low-carbon energy source from a concept into a reality.

“This is real stuff,” Islam, 33, said in a video interview. “It’s not like we’re talking about some run-of-the-mill, software-as-a-service company.”

New York-based 8090 Industries is still small, with about $250 million invested to date across roughly two-dozen businesses. But it’s rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest players in global finance.

The firm boosted its investment last year in textile recycler Circ after Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures led a roughly $30 million fundraising round in 2022 for the startup. A Charles Koch-backed company is also an investor in Santa Clara, California-based Oklo, which is lining up deals to provide carbon-free energy to power-hungry data centers.

Meanwhile, 8090 is pulling in money from next-generation members of ultra-rich families in an increasingly competitive fundraising environment. The stakes are enormous. In the next decade or so, the younger cohort is poised to inherit trillions of dollars.

8090’s backers include Ryan Rice, a younger sibling of the three U.S. brothers who sold their namesake Appalachian natural gas producer to EQT for $8.2 billion in 2017 and now control the combined business. Others include Magnus Rausing, a 33-year-old member of the family that owns Tetra Laval, one of the world’s largest food-packaging businesses, and Chile’s Luksic clan, who control a roughly $18 billion stake in copper miner Antofagasta Plc.

“They’re not trying to play the Silicon Valley game,” said Rausing, whose family has a combined fortune of about $28 billion across two branches, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. “They are unique.”

Investors also include Prime Quadrant, a Toronto-based wealth-advisory firm for more than 200 ultra-rich families.

Shared Interests

Ozmen, 31, the son of Turkish immigrants, and Islam, whose family moved to the U.S. from Bangladesh while he was young, met shortly before the pandemic while seeking to make early-stage investments in U.S. construction tool-rental company EquipmentShare.

The pair stayed in touch after realizing they shared an interest in industrials and decided to team up. At first, 8090’s only employees were Islam and Ozmen, whose family’s business background helped build relations with both startups and potential investors.

“Founders wanted to work with us,” said Ozmen, who also co-founded 8090 Partners, another billionaire-backed firm that invests outside the industrials industry. “We knew if we executed this right, we could build a perpetual flywheel.”

8090 is a special name for us:

Kerem and I run the VC firm, 8090 Industries. We don’t do enterprise software. We focus on leading the next Industrial Revolution - our name pays homage to history’s greatest industrialists during the 1880s and 1890s: Rockefeller, Carnegie, Edison,…

— Rayyan I. Patwari (@RayyanIslam1) January 12, 2024

Billionaire money is increasingly playing a role in venture capital. Family offices have more than doubled their share of such deals in the past decade, and it remains a popular allocation for the private investment firms of the ultra-wealthy, according to research from Campden Wealth and Citigroup Inc.

Second Fund

8090 Industries closed its second fund this year, totaling more than $100 million, despite some investors curbing allocations amid higher borrowing costs. The firm has grown to more than a dozen staff, with Wes Mendenhall joining last year as a managing partner after working at Bank of America Corp., where he dealt with multibillion-dollar family offices.

Haluk Sabanci Dincer, a next-generation member of the dynasty behind one of Turkey’s largest conglomerates, also became a partner as 8090 sought to expand outside the U.S., where most of its investments are concentrated.

“One of the principles instilled in me from an early age was that you need to evolve in business to stay relevant, let alone win,” said Sabanci Dincer, a former General Atlantic tech investor.

8090 has more than doubled its original Oklo investment after first allocating to the business in 2022, despite the company’s share price slumping on its U.S. trading debut.

The firm, which invested $10 million overall in Oklo, doesn’t have any immediate plans to raise another fund, but intends to explore opportunities around cutting carbon emissions for the cement and steel industries, Islam said.

And in the meantime, he and his colleagues plan to continue avoiding the AI hype and other Silicon Valley trends.

“AI’s going be great for a number of purposes and someone needs to be focused on stewarding innovation in that world,” Islam said. “I’m just glad we’re not one of them.”

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.