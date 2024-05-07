May 7, 2024

LPL announced that a four-member New Haven, Conn., team that previously managed about $830 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets at Janney Montgomery Scott has joined its independent platform in New Haven, Conn., according to a news release.

Logan Reed, James “Jim” English III, Michael Allegra Jr. and Matthew Fleming have launched their new practice, Thimble Island Private Wealth, through LPL Strategic Wealth Services. The team, which formerly operated as Shoreline Investment Partners, was listed as No. 88 on the 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams roster.

“We are thrilled to join LPL Financial and gain access to the firm’s best-in-class resources for today and in the future,” said Reed, a Forbes 2023 and 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, in a statement. “LPL’s open architecture platform, robust resources and dedication to independence are in perfect harmony with our values and goals. We believe this move will allow us to provide an even more comprehensive and personalized financial planning experience for our clients,” he added.

English, who has been in the industry for more than 40 years and two decades with Janney, according to BrokerCheck, said the boutique practice serves fourth and fifth generations, a testament to its many years of helping people to plan and manage their finances. “We believe success is measured not only in market returns, but by being with clients throughout each important milestone,” he said.

The team is the 45th to affiliate with Strategic Wealth Services, which LPL launched in 2020. As

noted in the release, Strategic Wealth Services “combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically.”