March 28, 2024

Wealth Enhancement Group has expanded its footprint in Florida with the acquisition of Piermont Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor with $226 million in client assets, according to a news release.

Founded in 2000, Piermont Wealth Management is led by CEO Philip J. Capell. The firm has locations in Boca Raton, Fla., and Melville, N.Y., and provides comprehensive wealth management services to clients within 10 years of retirement, the release said.

“We have been impressed with our colleagues at the firm, their commitment to success and their client-first philosophy,” Capell said in a statement. “We plan to use Wealth Enhancement Group’s strong investment research and management team, a wide array of financial planning services and experienced back-office support staff to help us satisfy our clients’ needs and objectives now and into the future.”

The acquisition marks the 12th location in Florida for Minneapolis-based Wealth Enhancement Group, which has more than $79 billion in client assets and 110 offices nationwide.