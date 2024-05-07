May 7, 2024

The AmeriFlex Group, a Las Vegas-based advisor-owned hybrid registered investment advisor, announced that it has acquired W Source, a women-to-women networking and support platform. The deal is part of AmeriFlex’s efforts to reach gender parity among its partner advisors by 2025.

The financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

W Source has a nationwide network of chapters led by female financial advisors interested in building professional support communities. The chapters consist of industry professionals such as legal practitioners, mortgage brokers and business valuation specialists, according to a press release from AmeriFlex.

“The W Source is thrilled to be officially part of the AmeriFlex Group family, which fully supports our vision of not only furthering the advancement of professional women but, more specifically, fostering the careers of women advisors by providing the tools and support they need to grow their businesses,” said Hannah Buschbom, W Source’s co-founder and now a wealth advisor and chief transitional wealth planner at AmeriFlex.

The deal comes as AmeriFlex grows client assets at a rapid clip. The RIA reported early last month that it had surpassed $11.5 billion in total client assets, increasing AUA by 17%, or $1.9 billion, in the first quarter. Founded in 2019, the firm has more than 160 advisors.

The RIA is also focused on growing the number of women in the financial planning space. In the press announcement, AmeriFlex noted that women make up only about 25% of all certified financial planner professionals. To reach its goal of gender parity among its partner advisors in another year, AmeriFlex said it provides tools such as women-to-women mentoring and CFP and other professional accreditation tuition or tuition assistance.

“As trillions of dollars transfer to a younger generation, the demand for advisory services provided by women, for women, is set to grow significantly,” said Thomas J. Goodson, founder and chief executive officer of AmeriFlex, in a statement. “We are happy to partner with the W Source and Hannah to expand this platform and create more opportunities for women advisors to advance their careers at the AmeriFlex Group.”