April 17, 2024

Ivy League schools offer some of the best returns on investment. But there are colleges that stack up against the crème de la crème — and you may have never heard of some of them.

A Bloomberg News analysis of more than 1,500 nonprofit four-year colleges found the typical 10-year return on investment of the eight Ivies is $265,500. That’s almost three times higher than the $98,000 median for all colleges analyzed. But you don’t need a fully jacked, Ivy-ready resume to get those returns.

A number of STEM-focused schools with more generous admission policies offer the same — or better — ROI, based on graduate earnings and net price of attendance. Technical majors such as computer science, mechanical engineering or pharmaceutical science can offer a clear path to lucrative jobs right after graduation.

As such, the list of schools with the highest ROIs, according to calculations by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, reads as a line up of trade-focused colleges. This incudes the United States Marine Merchant Academy and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Both return at least 20% more than Yale University 10 years after enrollment.

To be sure, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — a technical college that’s also very prestigious — had the best ROI at $407,000. But there are a number of surprise winners rounding out CEW’s list of 20 schools with the best ROIs. We’ve listed those below.

Surprise Winners in the List of Schools With the Best 10-Year ROI

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis

ROI: $404,000

Net Price: $26,825

Earnings: $121,576

STEM Majors: 96%

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

ROI: $ 372,000

Net Price: $29,799

Earnings: $119,112

STEM Majors: 83%

United States Merchant Marine Academy

ROI: $320,000

Net Price: $6,571

Earnings: $83,209

STEM Majors: 54%

MCPHS University

ROI: $294,000

Net Price: $37,807

Earnings: $118,171

STEM Majors: 56%

Harvey Mudd College

ROI: $324,000

Net Price: $33,467

Earnings: $108,988

STEM Majors: 98%

Claremont McKenna College

ROI: $268,000

Net Price: $21,993

Earnings: $86,571

STEM Majors: 62%

California State University Maritime Academy

ROI: $ 257,000

Net Price: $21,743

Earnings: $91,461

STEM Majors: 27%

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College

ROI: $257,000

Net Price: $2,264

Earnings: $67,136

STEM Majors: 13%

SUNY Maritime College

ROI: $254,000

Net Price: $19,607

Earnings: $84,443

STEM Majors: 44%

Missouri University of Science and Technology

ROI: $251,000

Net Price: $ 12,964

Earnings: $80,289

STEM Majors: 93%

This article was provided by Bloomberg News.