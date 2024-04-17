Ivy League schools offer some of the best returns on investment. But there are colleges that stack up against the crème de la crème — and you may have never heard of some of them.
A Bloomberg News analysis of more than 1,500 nonprofit four-year colleges found the typical 10-year return on investment of the eight Ivies is $265,500. That’s almost three times higher than the $98,000 median for all colleges analyzed. But you don’t need a fully jacked, Ivy-ready resume to get those returns.
A number of STEM-focused schools with more generous admission policies offer the same — or better — ROI, based on graduate earnings and net price of attendance. Technical majors such as computer science, mechanical engineering or pharmaceutical science can offer a clear path to lucrative jobs right after graduation.
As such, the list of schools with the highest ROIs, according to calculations by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce, reads as a line up of trade-focused colleges. This incudes the United States Marine Merchant Academy and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Both return at least 20% more than Yale University 10 years after enrollment.
To be sure, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — a technical college that’s also very prestigious — had the best ROI at $407,000. But there are a number of surprise winners rounding out CEW’s list of 20 schools with the best ROIs. We’ve listed those below.
Surprise Winners in the List of Schools With the Best 10-Year ROI
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis
ROI: $404,000
Net Price: $26,825
Earnings: $121,576
STEM Majors: 96%
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
ROI: $ 372,000
Net Price: $29,799
Earnings: $119,112
STEM Majors: 83%
United States Merchant Marine Academy
ROI: $320,000
Net Price: $6,571
Earnings: $83,209
STEM Majors: 54%
MCPHS University
ROI: $294,000
Net Price: $37,807
Earnings: $118,171
STEM Majors: 56%
Harvey Mudd College
ROI: $324,000
Net Price: $33,467
Earnings: $108,988
STEM Majors: 98%
Claremont McKenna College
ROI: $268,000
Net Price: $21,993
Earnings: $86,571
STEM Majors: 62%
California State University Maritime Academy
ROI: $ 257,000
Net Price: $21,743
Earnings: $91,461
STEM Majors: 27%
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
ROI: $257,000
Net Price: $2,264
Earnings: $67,136
STEM Majors: 13%
SUNY Maritime College
ROI: $254,000
Net Price: $19,607
Earnings: $84,443
STEM Majors: 44%
Missouri University of Science and Technology
ROI: $251,000
Net Price: $ 12,964
Earnings: $80,289
STEM Majors: 93%
This article was provided by Bloomberg News.